Fast, fresh and local meals ready to go at Ridgetown Grub

For those looking for a quick meal, but are looking for something fresh and local, Ridgetown Grub is the place to go!

Ridgetown Grub are creators of artisan sandwiches, salads, and hot soups, making it the perfect stop for a quick lunch. For those in not such a big hurry, they offer fresh smoked meats, evening dinning options and special events that are focused on serving great tasting food.

They also provide catering services for those who need to feed a big crowd during special events.

Ridgetown Grub is located on 203 East division Street in Sparta. For more information on menu items and catering services, visit kiefthospitality.com or call (616)-383-1044.