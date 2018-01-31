Live – Sentencing for Dr. Larry Nassar in Eaton Co.

Fling frozen fish and other winter activities at the 25th Ice Breaker Festival

Posted 11:22 AM, January 31, 2018

South Haven is preparing blocks of ice and plenty of winter activities for the 25th annual Ice Breaker Festival this weekend.

The streets of downtown South Haven will be filled with beautiful ice sculptures, and be busy with events like a chili contest, a cardboard sled race, ice skating, curing, flinging frozen fish, horse-drawn wagon rides, and more.

Plus, all of the shops will have specials on food, drink, and products all weekend long.

The Ice Breaker Festival will take place February 2-4. Find a complete schedule of festival events at southhavenmi.com.

