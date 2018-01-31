GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Grand Rapids Catholic beat Ludington Tuesday night 82-41 in a makeup game from the Catholic Invitational originally scheduled for December 29th.
Grand Rapids Catholic Central routes Ludington in makeup game
