Grand Rapids Catholic Central routes Ludington in makeup game

Posted 12:11 AM, January 31, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Grand Rapids Catholic beat Ludington Tuesday night 82-41 in a makeup game from the Catholic Invitational originally scheduled for December 29th.

