Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- Dante Hawkins scored 19 points and dished out 6 assists as Hope College beat Kalamazoo College 90-65 Wednesday night.

With the win the Flying Dutchmen remain in a 1st place tie in the MIAA with Olivet and Adrian.

Ben Reiter led the Hornets with 11 points.

Kalamazoo will host Olivet on Saturday, Hope will be at Calvin for the 1989th meeting of "The Rivalry."