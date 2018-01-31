Kent County doctor charged with criminal sexual conduct

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Kent County doctor has been arrested and charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct.

The Kent County Sheriff says they started investigating allegations of inappropriate contact by Dr. Steven Scranton at the West Brook Recovery Center in late November. Investigators say they received several other allegations reported by patients of Dr. Scranton as they investigated.

Deputies executed a search warrant at Dr. Scranton’s home in Rockford Monday and took him into custody. Tuesday, the Kent County Prosecutor charged Scranton with one count of criminal sexual conduct, 2nd degree and two counts of criminal sexual conduct, 4th degree, Force or Coercion.

West Brook Recovery Center released a statement Wednesday. It reads:

An investigation is being conducted by the Kent County Sheriff’s Department regarding Dr. Steven E. Scranton, M.D. We cannot share further details, at the investigators’ request, as sharing information may hinder their investigation. Further, West Brook is subject to HIPPA and other privacy rules and therefore restricted regarding the information that can be disclosed. This is what we can share: For some years, West Brook has contracted with Steven Edward Scranton, M.D. to provide medical services to West Brook’s patients. Dr. Scranton’s relationship with West Brook was that of an independent contractor. In mid-November 2017, a West Brook employee shared with West Brook’s management information about possible improper statements and conduct by Dr. Scranton. Patients had confided in the West Brook employee, but did not wish to report the misconduct publicly. West Brook immediately reviewed the information available at that time, deemed it credible, and took action: West Brook terminated Dr. Scranton’s contract, ended all affiliation with Dr. Scranton, and rescheduled all of his patients with other physicians. In addition, West Brook promptly reported the matter to the Kent County Sheriff’s Department and continues to cooperate fully with that investigation. Finally, although complaints to the State of Michigan against a physician’s license are typically made by individual patients, West Brook prepared and filed a complaint with the State of Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

West Brook Recovery Center says they provide personalized and tailored addiction treatment. They operate a center in Grand Rapids and one in Petoskey, Michigan.

Anyone with further information about Dr. Scranton should call Kent County detectives at 616-632-6192 or 616-632-6136.