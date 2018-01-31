× Kent County jury acquits suspect in fatal shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 23-year-old man suspected of gunning down his uncle in November 2016 has been acquitted by a Kent County jury of murder, but he still faces serious charges.

Cavari Jamoul Brown was jury-acquitted Wednesday of second-degree murder and felony murder. An open-murder charge was dismissed. The 12 jurors in 17th Circuit Court did find Brown guilty of felony firearm, evidence-tampering, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of cocaine.

Grand Rapids Police say Gregory Lee Rogers, 35, was shot inside his apartment on November 27, 2016, in the 300 block of Straight Avenue NW. He later died at a hospital. Detectives said at the time the gunshot may’ve been self-inflicted.

Police say Brown was being held at the Kent County Correction Facility on unrelated drug and weapons charges when he was charged in March 2017 with murder.