Simple Salad recipes by Dr. Bitner

Salads can be wonderful ways to get all of the food groups in one meal-and a tasty, crunchy, colorful, and yummy way to break up the day, but what if you're tired of the same old thing?

Nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner from Spectrum Health, shows us how to make a couple salads that contain plenty of healthy carbs, and will add a little spin to the typical salad.

Salad #1

Dark romaine lettuce

Radicchio

Red pepper

Yellow pepper

Hot brown rice with olive oil and salt

Shredded Chicken

Salad # 2

Arugula

Purple cabbage

Brussel sprouts

Sweet potato, cubed

Smoked salmon

Both salads contain a bunch of vegetables with lots of color, filled with anti-oxidants. The brown rice and sweet potato are examples of complex carbs which provide energy without a sugar rush, and the chicken and fish are obviously healthy protein choices. Olive oil provides a bit of dressing which is heart healthy, and a little salt and pepper pulls it all together.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner, her blog. Read more.