Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Jan. 31

1. Plans for a $50 million facility for the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans has been approved by the City Planning Commission.

According to the Grand Rapids Press, it will have a new community center with a kitchen, a clinic, space for physical therapy, and a medication chapel.

The new facility will have space for 128 residents, spread across four buildings, in groups of 16 units.

The changes come after a state audit uncovered neglect and inadequate staffing at the current facility.

The new home is expected to open in 2020.

2. Another Bagger Dave's restaurant has closed in West Michigan.

The location on the East Beltline has a sign posted on the door, letting customers know it's closed, and thanking them for their support.

Back in 2015, the chain closed its locations in Grandville and Holland.

According to the Grand Rapids Business Journal, employees will either be reassigned to other locations, or offered severance packages.

Bagger Dave's now has seven locations left in the state. The only one in West Michigan is on Kraft Avenue in Cascade Township.

3. Grand Rapids Drive players teamed up with Special Olympic Athletes to showcase some professional-level basketball training on Tuesday.

The training session at Forest Hills Eastern High School also included an autograph session with the players.

Perrigo partnered with Special Olympics Michigan to put on the event. Their partnership with Special Olympics Michigan will be highlighted at the Drive's game on February 11.

During the game, the organization will benefit from a 50-50 raffle and an auction of custom Drive jerseys.

4. An ArtPrize 9 favorite is being displayed at one of Spectrum Health's facilities. "Crowns of Courage" will be hung at Spectrum Health's Lemmen Holton Cancer Pavilion in Grand Rapids.

"Crowns of Courage" features photos of women going through cancer treatment, with henna tattoos on their heads.

There's no word yet on when the photos will be installed.

5. It may have been a bit too cloudy to see it in West Michigan, but many others could see the super blue blood moon this morning.

the moon is "super" because it will be at its closest point to the earth. "Blue" because it's the second full moon this month, and it's a "blood" moon because of the reddish tint from a total lunar eclipse that occurred at 5:29 a.m.

