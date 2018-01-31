× Several schools closing Thursday due to illness

WEST MICHIGAN– After a number of schools were closed Wednesday due to illness, several more have now announced closures for Thursday as well.

In Van Buren County, Lawrence Public Schools will be closed after both students and staff reported illnesses. Kalamazoo Public Schools will be closed both Thursday and Friday. Parchment Schools, which is also in Kalamazoo County will be closed as well.

Two districts have closed in Barry County: Hastings Area Schools will be closed both Thursday and Friday, and Delton Kellogg Schools will be closed Thursday as well. However, they say day care will still be open.

The reported closures come as the country continues to deal with a flu outbreak. Several deaths have been reported in connection to the illness.

Health experts say if you’re feeling sick, make sure to stay home and drink plenty of fluids. Also, make sure you wash your hands frequently.

FOX 17 will continue to monitor school closings and will update them on our closings page.