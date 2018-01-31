Live – Sentencing for Dr. Larry Nassar in Eaton Co.

Suspect breaks into 5 Van Buren Co. lake homes

Posted 9:40 AM, January 31, 2018

BANGOR, Mich. – Van Buren County deputies are investigating break-ins from five residences Tuesday night.

Investigators say they were called just after 7:00 p.m. to the 65000 block of Front Street on Van Auken Lake on reports of break-ins.  There, deputies found five residences had been broken into with several items stolen from each home.

Deputies found size 10 to 13 boot prints and tire tracks from a smaller car or pickup truck.  Investigators believe the suspect backed the vehicle between two of the homes and loaded stolen items into the vehicle.  They also found a pry bar which was likely used to enter the residences.

The Van Buren County Sheriff says that there were similar break-ins Tuesday in South Haven.

 

