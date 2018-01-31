Winter Weather Advisory begins overnight along the lakeshore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The winter weather is returning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 4:00 A.M. Thursday for Muskegon, Oceana, and Mason counties until 1:00 P.M. Friday. The advisory goes into effect at 10:00 A.M. Thursday for Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren, Kalamazoo counties. That advisory also goes until 1:00 P.M. Friday.

Lake effect snow is expected to begin on Thursday with the passage of an Arctic cold front. 2 to 5 inches of snow is expected in the advisory area with some isolated areas that may see 6 inches of snow.

