× 20 Monroe Live celebrates one year anniversary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A popular venue in downtown Grand Rapids is celebrating a milestone. February 1st marks the one year anniversary for 20 Monroe Live.

Since its debut in early 2017, the state-of-the-art facility has hosted 154 events, 24 of which were sold out. The venue has also seen more than 180,000 guests come through its doors.

“We want to just thank Grand Rapids for being so welcoming to us, and being so supportive of the venue in general,” says marketing manager Amber Stokosa, who’s been with 20 Monroe Live since day one. “We’re just really happy to add more great live music to the scene.”

The focus is mostly on live music, however, Stokosa says they’re also focused on making sure there’s something for everyone to enjoy. That includes Gilda’s Laughfest this coming March.

The venue is hosting two concerts this weekend: Blue’s Traveler, and George Clinton.

They’ll also be selling limited edition merchandise to celebrate their first year.

In addition to that, more than a dozen events are scheduled in February alone, with more popular artists coming later in 2018, including Jack White, Marilyn Manson, Jeezy, Ron White, and Weird Al Yankovic.

For more information on upcoming events, or if you’d like to book a private event at the venue, head to their website.