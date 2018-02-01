× Gaines Township crash causes ‘critical injuries’

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A two-vehicle crash in southern Kent County has shut down an intersection, and caused “critical injuries”.

That’s according to a county-dispatch supervisor. She tells FOX 17 that Aero-Med was not summoned to the scene of the crash, at East Paris Avenue and 100th Street in Gaines Township. But an ambulance and fire-rescue were, along with county sheriff’s deputies. It happened around 8:46 p.m. Thursday.

The Dutton Fire Department’s Facebook page posted about an hour later that 100th Street was closed at East Paris, and west of Patterson Avenue. And, “You cannot pass down 100th from East Paris to Patterson at this time.”

[Dutton Fire/Gaines Township photos]