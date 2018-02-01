An education on homeschooling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - We all want what is best for our children, especially their education.

Many people are choosing to homeschool their children. Is teaching your children at home the best option?

According to the Michigan Department of Education, there are about 1.5 million K-12 students in Michigan and only 561 reported homeschool students. But, homeschool students are not required to be registered and industry websites estimate there are over 42,000 homeschooled students in Michigan.

Learning at home is attractive for many reasons, from protection from bullying to health-related issues and even just parents who feel they know what is best for their child.

One mom who chose homeschooling is Victoria Haveman. Her children have learning and physical disabilities, so she decided that she could choose the best course for her children's education.

"I'm not afraid of an unconventional life and maybe we'll try something different for a little bit," said Haveman. "We've always gone year-to-year, so every time around this year, I reassess and figure out, 'Is this working for all the kids? Is this working for me as a mom? Is it working for our family together?'"

One day a week, her kids visit the HSB, Inc. in Wyoming. It is a resource center for home schooled students and offers basic classes from reading and math to economics and chemistry.

“It’s great to have the option, that for instance, especially those high school lab sciences, if it’s not something that I’m comfortable doing at home that I do have a resource where they can come and take a class and get that lab experience," explains HSB bookstore manager Ann Marie Tilburt. "That is a little tricky at home. It is still possible, but easier if they’re in a lab setting.”

Parents who feel they can't teach certain subjects at home can also turn to online teachers from places like the Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy for assistance. It is free for all students.

Homeschooled students still have to be in "class" 180 days a year, but the reporting of grades to the Michigan Department of Education is voluntary until high school. Parents are not required to be a certified teacher in the state of Michigan.

The Grand Rapids Public Schools tell FOX 17 that they "support a parents right to choose their educational opportunities, including homeschooling. GRPS welcomes opportunities to partner with homeschool families and ensure they are aware of all the programs, services and school choices offered by the district."