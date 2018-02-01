Kalamazoo doctor detained by ICE released on bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The Kalamazoo doctor who was detained for over two weeks by immigration officials has been released from jail.

Dr. Lukasz Niec was released Thursday afternoon on $10,000 bond. An immigration judge in Detroit granted the bond Wednesday. Dr. Niec had been in the Calhoun County Jail since January 16.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers had detained Niec after recording 18 run-ins with the law, most of which were traffic and civil infractions. Niec had two prior misdemeanor convictions as a teen. One of those charges had been expunged.

Dr. Niec came to the United States from Poland as a child with his family in the 1980s. He is currently a doctor with Bronson Healthcare. He is a current legal U.S. Resident and has a green card.

ICE maintains they can deport any immigrant with two convictions.

We'll have more from the Calhoun County Jail on FOX 17 News.