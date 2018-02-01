Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Feb. 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Mercy Health has a proposal for re-purposing the Dominican Sisters Congregation in Grand Rapids.

They're joining forces to figure out what to do with the congregation's Marywood Campus, at the corner of Fulton and Lakeside Drive.

The campus would be used for senior living and primary health care. Mercy Health would also make care and housing for the sisters a priority.

There are no plans to build a hospital on the land.

2. On the heels of the Detroit Auto Show, the Michigan International Auto Show kicks off in West Michigan.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the show, and it's happening through Sunday at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

Guests can check out the million dollar motorway, featuring exotic cars that are all worth more than $100,000. There's also the car enthusiast challenge, where people have to guess the make, model, and year of a car that's been crushed into a cube.

Tickets cost $12, and can be bought at DeVos Place Box Office, or on Ticket Master.

3. The Michigan High School Athletic Association says there's a shortage of officials and referees for their sports programs, and they're asking the community for help.

In the last decade, the number of high school refs has dropped from more than 12,000, to 10,000. Officials say it's because the economy is doing well, meaning fewer people are looking to get an extra paycheck.

The association asks former refs every few years why they stop, and found that the biggest reasons are changes in family status and profession, lack of sportsmanship from coaches, and poor sportsmanship from spectators.

Look at it this way: pay from Friday night basketball is the same as working all day at McDonald's.

4. Chipotle is offering a sweet deal on Super Bowl Sunday, they're offering free delivery!

The chain and its delivery partner Postmates teamed up for the deal. The offer will be valid in 40 cities where Postmates operates, including Chicago, Columbus and Indianapolis.

Hungry fans just have to enter the code "CHIPOTLE BOWL" on the Postmates website or app to get the free delivery.

5. The Internet's favorite giraffe made her pick who will win the Super Bowl.

April the giraffe, who became an online celeb after the birth or her calf was live streamed, picked the New England Patriots to win this year's Super Bowl.

Signs for both teams were posted inside the giraffe barn at the Animal Adventure Park in New York.

A head of lettuce was attached to each sign, and April chose to eat the lettuce attached to the Patriots' sign. This was April's first Super Bowl prediction.