Nassar victim accepts apology from Michigan police department

Media listen to Meridian Police apology, while victim watches on monitor

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A victim of sports doctor Larry Nassar has accepted a public apology from a police department near Lansing, Michigan, nearly 14 years after officers took a complaint from her but didn’t seek criminal charges.

Brianne Randall-Gay says the remorse by Meridian Township police eases her pain but doesn’t erase it.

Township officials held a news conference Thursday. Randall-Gay participated by video from Washington state.

In 2004, Randall-Gay was 17 years old when she visited Nassar for a back problem. She told police that he molested her with his hands. The case was closed after Nassar told police that he had performed a legitimate procedure.

The township says an outside expert should have been consulted. Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years after pleading guilty to assaulting others.

We’ll have more from the press conference on FOX 17 News starting at 4:00 p.m.

