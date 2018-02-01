New person of interest sought in Lake Michigan Credit Union fraud

WYOMING, Mich. — Authorities are continuing to investigate fraud at one of Lake Michigan Credit Union’s ATMs.

Photos of persons of interest in the case were released by the credit union on Wednesday after they received permission from detectives with Michigan State Police and the FBI. Photos of another person of interest were released Thursday.

About 100 debit and ATM cards were targeted and thieves gained access to card numbers and PINs over the weekend of Jan. 20 at the branch at 3870 Division Ave. The credit union says it deactivated the cards and victims had funds reimbursed.

Officials with the credit union say that skimmer devices were used at an ATM to get the card numbers.

Lake Michigan Credit Union is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police fraud hotline at 800-409-7621.

Original surveillance photos released Jan. 31: