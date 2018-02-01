Fast-food restaurant robbed on West River Drive

Posted 7:48 PM, February 1, 2018, by , Updated at 07:49PM, February 1, 2018
Sheriff Kent County

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. —  The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery at a Subway restaurant in Plainfield Township.

It happened around 2:39 p.m. Thursday, in the store at 4615 West River Drive NE. The Sheriff’s Office says a man wearing a red zip-up, hooded sweatshirt demanded money from the cash register. No weapon was seen, but one was implied, according to investigators.

They say the bandit took off running after the robbery. A subsequent search by deputies and a K-9 tracking dog failed to find the suspect. Police describe him as black, about 30 years old, 6-feet tall, and 200 pounds.

They say the robber also was wearing a black stocking cap, dark pants, and dark shoes.

Anyone with more information should contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (616)-632-6100.

