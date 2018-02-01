× Studio Park land purchased for downtown theater development

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The downtown Studio Park development took another major step Thursday morning.

Olsen Loeks Development says that Jackson Entertainment closed on a $6.9 million purchase of land in the south Arena District from the Downtown Development Authority. The land will become the Studio Park entertainment development with a nine-screen theater, several restaurants, a four-star hotel, office, residential and retail space and a large public piazza.

Traffic began being re-routed around the area Thursday and the groundwork for a 900-plus space parking tower is expected to begin soon.

The project is expected to be complete in the fall of 2019.