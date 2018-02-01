× Suspect arrested after vehicle thefts; 2 at large

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for two out of three suspects accused of stealing vehicles overnight while they were left running.

The first vehicle theft happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. Patterson in Kalamazoo. The owner of the car witnessed the incident, and quickly called police. The vehicle was soon recovered at a nearby business with no one inside.

Police say shortly after, a second car was reported stolen in the 2600 block of Heatherdowns. Investigators found the second car at a nearby apartment complex, but the occupants fled on foot.

We’re told a 17-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested in connection to the thefts, but two other juvenile suspects managed to get away.

Anyone having information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.