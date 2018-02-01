× Three Rivers police investigate suspicious incidents

THREE RIVERS, Mich. – Police in Three Rivers, Michigan are investigating two suspicious incidents over the last week.

Police say that on Sunday, January 28, a woman walking with her infant on the River Trail reported seeing a white man with dirty blond hair and a goatee, playing with a knife sitting on a bench with a baby stroller. He approached the woman and asked to see her baby. She said ‘no’ and left, but the man followed her from the trail back to Scidmore Park. The man then put the stroller in the back of his pickup truck and followed her further. Police searched the area but were not able to find the man.

On Wednesday, January 31, a woman reported being approached by a man who tried to coax her into a parked vehicle in the parking lot behind O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Three Rivers. The man told the woman that the sheriff was in the vehicle with him. Police also searched that area but were not able to find the man or his vehicle.

Police say the incidents are not related, but are asking the public to remain vigilant.