GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Grand Rapids Union will host its 4th annual RedHawk Showcase Saturday with 6 games starting at noon.

Noon - East Kentwood vs. Goodrich

1:30 p.m. - Benton Harbor vs. Hazel Park

3 p.m. - West Ottawa vs. Flint Carman-Ainsworth

4:30 p.m. - Grand Rapids Christian vs. Detroit Cass Tech

6 p.m. - Grand Rapids Union vs. Detroit Old Redford

7:30 p.m. - Godwin Heights vs. Detroit Pershing