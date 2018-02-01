× Trial date set in Kalamazoo crash that killed 5 bicyclists

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A trial date has been scheduled for a man involved in a crash that killed and injured several bicyclists in Kalamazoo County.

Kalamazoo County 9th Circuit Court officials say jury selection in the trial of Charles Pickett Jr. is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. April 23. A settlement conference is scheduled April 13.

The trial date comes after the Michigan Supreme Court decided last month against hearing an appeal in the case.

Pickett is accused of driving under the influence of drugs and plowing into a group of bicyclists in Cooper Township on June 7, 2016, killing five and injuring four. His girlfriend told police he downed handfuls of pain pills and muscle relaxers before driving.

The Associated Press contributed to this report