The UICA is giving movie lovers the opportunity to see Oscar nominated short films and documentaries before the awards show in March.

Throughout the month of February, the UICA will play live action, documentaries, and animated shorts in their full fledged theater. They even have a concession stand so viewers can enjoy popcorn while watching the movie.

Ticket prices cost $4 for UICA members, and $8 for non-members.

For a complete schedule of titles and screening times, visit uica.org/movies.