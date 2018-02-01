Wear red to support Go Red For Women on Feb. 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heart disease has claimed the lives of nearly 500,000 American women each year. To recognize and spread awareness of heart disease, Go Red for Women invites everyone to celebrate National Wear Red Day on Friday.

Go Red for Women is a program within American Heart Association whose mission is to raise awareness of cardiovascular diseases in women. Go Red For Women challenges women to know their personal risk of heart disease, and make sure they do everything they can do reduce the risks. The program also supplies women with information and tools to make that happen.

Along with National Wear Red Day on Friday, February 2, there will be a couple luncheons hosted by the American Heart Association that will give women the information they need to prevent heart disease.

Luncheons will be held in Kalamazoo on February 9 at the Radisson Plaza Hotel, and in Grand Rapids on February 21 at 20 Monroe Live.

Click on the locations above to register for the event.