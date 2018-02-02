19th Annual Jammie Awards to recognize West MI’s best music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Intersection is going to be packed with West Michigan's best musicians for the 19th Annual Jammie Awards.

On Friday, February 9, WYCE 88.1 will host over 20 bands at the Intersection. Throughout the night all of these bands will perform on two stages in the venue, playing the best music from the Midwest.

Awards will be given out for local and regional musicians, best new album, best rock, best jazz, best hip hop, and more.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and request a $5 donation at the door to get in.

For a complete performance schedule, visit wyce.org.