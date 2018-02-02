Watch: Nassar sentencing hearing in Eaton County
UPDATED SCHOOL CLOSINGS

19th Annual Jammie Awards to recognize West MI’s best music

Posted 11:31 AM, February 2, 2018, by

The Intersection is going to be packed with West Michigan's best musicians for the 19th Annual Jammie Awards.

On Friday, February 9, WYCE 88.1 will host over 20 bands at the Intersection. Throughout the night all of these bands will perform on two stages in the venue, playing the best music from the Midwest.

Awards will be given out for local and regional musicians, best new album, best rock, best jazz, best hip hop, and more.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and request a $5 donation at the door to get in.

For a complete performance schedule, visit wyce.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s