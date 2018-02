Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- Hudsonville finished the game on a 25-7 run to beat West Ottawa 49-41 Friday night.

The Panthers led 3 at the half (25-22) and by 10 in the 3rd quarter (34-24).

The Eagles were led by Kasey DeSmit with 17 poins, Arinn King added 14.

The Panthers were led by Maria Price with 12 points.