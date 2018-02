WYOMING, Mich. — Craig’s Cruisers says a 36,000 square foot expansion is finished at its Wyoming location.

The $2.4 million project that was announced in July 2017 features a trampoline park, a new laser tag arena and an American Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course.

It also includes the Cruiser Coaster, an indoor spinning roller coaster.

These new additions opened on Friday.