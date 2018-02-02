East Kentwood wins 33rd consecutive regular season game

KENTWOOD, Mich--- East Kentwood entered the night sitting on top of the OK Red and riding a 32 game regular season consecutive winning streak. The Falcons played host to Grand Haven in a rematch of a close game earlier this year. Corrinne Jemison led the way for East Kentwood with 15 points as the Falcons come away 61-37 win.

