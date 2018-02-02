FHC boys win crossover matchup with EGR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich--- The OK White leading Forest Hills Central Rangers got a night off of conference play and made the short trip to East Grand Rapids to take on the 9-3 Pioneers. Forest Hills Central came away the 54-45 crossover win.
