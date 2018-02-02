FHC boys win crossover matchup with EGR

Posted 11:41 PM, February 2, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich--- The OK White leading Forest Hills Central Rangers got a night off of conference play and made the short trip to East Grand Rapids to take on the 9-3 Pioneers. Forest Hills Central came away the 54-45 crossover win.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s