Grand Rapids Ballet presents MOVEMEDIA: Diversity

Grand Rapids Ballet presents their next installment in an ongoing series, MOVEMEDIA: Diversity.

The series features six new world premiere works by some of the most important young choreographers. Their pieces will focus on autism, gender inequality, individual non-conformity, bullying, mental health, medical ethics, the right to love, and many more topics.

The first series of MOVEMEDIA: Diversity will be performed in Peter Martin Wege Theatre from February 9-11. The second set of performances will be held March 23-25.

Tickets can be purchased at grballet.com/diversity.

