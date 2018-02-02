Hamilton girls win 13th straight game

HAMILTON, Mich--- Hamilton entered the night with a perfect record in the OK Green and on a 12 game winning streak, they hosted Unity Christian. The Hawkeyes continued the streak with a 44-32 win.
