Hamilton girls win 13th straight game

Posted 11:29 PM, February 2, 2018

HAMILTON, Mich--- Hamilton entered the night with a perfect record in the OK Green and on a 12 game winning streak, they hosted Unity Christian. The Hawkeyes continued the streak with a 44-32 win.

