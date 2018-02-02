Kelloggsville improves to 10-2 with win over Covenant Christian

KELLOGGSVILLE, Mich--- Kelloggsville entered the night in tie for second place in the OK Silver, they took on Covenant Christian in a non conference game. Kelloggsville would come away with the 69-62 win as a rematch with Godwin Heights looms on the horizon next week.
