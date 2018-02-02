Kelloggsville improves to 10-2 with win over Covenant Christian

Posted 11:59 PM, February 2, 2018, by

KELLOGGSVILLE, Mich--- Kelloggsville entered the night in tie for second place in the OK Silver, they took on Covenant Christian in a non conference game. Kelloggsville would come away with the 69-62 win as a rematch with Godwin Heights looms on the horizon next week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s