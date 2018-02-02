Local Boy Scouts troop to celebrate 100th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich-- A local Boy Scouts troop is celebrating its 100 birthday this year, and though it's an organization that's rich with traditions, the group as a whole is going through a lot of changes to modernize what it means to be a Boy Scout. That includes letting girls into the program.

'I really think it`s helped my overall life skills. I've done a lot of things that I maybe would not have learned so well otherwise, like cooking, sewing," says Nicholas Kuske with Troop 215.

“Young ladies don’t get the chance to be in leadership all too often at a young age and this gives them the opportunity to step up and be a part of that," Assistant Cub Master Melissa Wright told FOX 17.

The organization as a whole was founded in 1910 and celebrates Scout Sunday each year on the Sunday that falls before their February 8th anniversary.

Sunday, February 4th also marks the 100th anniversary of Troop 215 in Grand Rapids. 215 was the boyhood troop of astronaut Roger Chaffee and President Gerald Ford.

Scouts in Grand Rapids are currently in the middle of a $10 million capital campaign to enhance DeVos Family Center for Scouting and develop 38 acres of land for a stem-focused service center for the community.

To celebrate Troop 215's 100th anniversary, they'll host "Heroes on the Grand" in May, which will include a special camp out.