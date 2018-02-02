Police: Man with hammer interrupted 5 church services

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man is facing charges after authorities say he interrupted five church services while carrying a hammer and told those gathered that they should repent.

Police say 27-year-old Ryan Michael Shands of Port Huron was charged Thursday with five misdemeanor counts of disturbing a religious service. He’s jailed on $25,000 bond ahead of a Feb. 12 hearing. Court records didn’t list a lawyer for him.

Police say Shands was arrested Monday, a day after he allegedly went into three churches in Port Huron and another in nearby Port Huron Township. Police say the week before he allegedly interrupted another service.

The Times Herald of Port Huron reports Shands completed mental health court probation in January after pleading guilty last year to attempted resisting a police officer and retail fraud.