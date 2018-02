Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hi to Friday's Friend, Ringo! He's a 7-year-old Jack Russell Terrier. He is currently kenneled with other small dogs and seems to do well with him. Ringo would do great in a respectful home with children that will get to know him, rather than immediately pick him up.

Ringo is one of the shelter's senior dogs, so his adoption fee is waived!

For more information on Ringo or another animal, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.