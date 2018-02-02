Snyder appearing in Super Bowl ad as he serves final year

Watch: Nassar sentencing hearing in Eaton County
Posted 1:21 PM, February 2, 2018

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is coming to broadcast screens on the day of the Super Bowl to promote what he terms the state’s “comeback” as he serves his final year in office.

The Republican governor, featured in the introductory “One Tough Nerd” Super Bowl ad in 2010, uses the new 60-second spot airing in the state Sunday to publicize signs of economic improvement during his two terms, including rising business attraction, increasing hiring and a reviving Detroit.

The narrator also touts a state government that completes budgets early and pays down debt.

Snyder, whose ad is paid for by his nonprofit Making Government Accountable, cannot run again because of term limits.

Some Michigan candidates also plan ads for game day, including Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Shri Thanedar and Republican U.S. Senate challenger Sandy Pensler.

