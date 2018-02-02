× Widespread snow expected this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — By now it’s no secret that the famous Punxsutawney Phil and Jimmy the Groundhog in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin both saw their shadows this morning. That means another six more weeks of winter…not a hard prediction at this point!

That said, as West Michigan remains locked up in Arctic air with some lake effect snow, another low pressure system tracking directly in to the Great Lakes this weekend will likely generate a widespread accumulating snow across the entire area.

It looks as if a burst of lake enhanced snow will develop late tonight in to Saturday morning…especially from Grand Rapids off to the north/west. See image below. The image is valid for 6 A.M. Saturday.

Snow will continue off/on Saturday, Saturday night, and the first part of Sunday before dropping a total of 3″ to 6″. See images below. The first one is valid for 6 P.M. Saturday. The second one for 6 A.M. Sunday with low pressure directly over the state.

The highest amounts will occur north of Grand Rapids, with the lower end of the spectrum to the south.

You may want to hold off washing the car until next week…after the snow and salt have gone. The first week of February will feature temperatures that remain below the normal/average high of 31 degrees. Make sure to get the complete forecast, check temperatures or radar at www.fox17online.com/weather. Have a safe and pleasant enjoyable weekend.