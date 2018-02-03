× Drugs and loaded gun discovered during Kalamazoo traffic stop

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo traffic stop led to a teenager being arrested after drugs and a loaded gun were found Friday night.

At 10:20 p.m. Friday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer Nick Oliver conducted a traffic stop near South Park Street and Park Place for a traffic violation. Immediately upon making contact with the two occupants of the vehicle, Oliver detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the car.

The driver admitted to having marijuana on him and turned over a small amount of marijuana to the officer.

Oliver then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle since neither occupant possessed a medical marijuana card. Under the passenger seat the officer located a loaded handgun.

The passenger, a 19-year-old male from Kalamazoo, admitted to possessing the gun, which was not registered to him. He also did not have a concealed weapons permit.

The passenger was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and a conditional bond violation. He was lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail. That suspect had been out on bond for previous charges of carrying a concealed weapon and assault.

The driver was released and a case for possession of marijuana will be submitted to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding drug or gun crimes is encouraged to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.