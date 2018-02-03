Expect a day filled with fun at Muskegon Snowfest
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Many great events will be going on at the lake shore on Saturday.
The Muskegon Snowfest has a long list of events happening all day.
They’ll have a corn hole tournament, snow volleyball, a battle of bloody Mary’s and even a chili cook-off.
The events kick off at 9 a.m. and will go all the way into the night for the pub crawl.
There are registration fees for the tournaments and the cook-offs but the pub crawl is free. You can register ahead of time here.
The event line-up looks like this:
Corn Hole Tournament
Compete for cash prizes in one of the state’s largest corn hole tournaments! All skill levels welcome!
$30/Team of 2
Registration: 9:00am
Play: 10:00am – 2:00pm
Location: Western Ave
Snow Volleyball Tournament
Compete for cash prizes in an exciting outdoor, co-ed snow volleyball tournament! All skill levels welcome!
$60/Team of 4
Registration: 9:00am
Play: 10:00am – 2:00pm
Location: Western Ave
Battle of the Bloodies – Bloody Mary Competition – You’re the judge!
Sample dozens of recipes from area restaurants and community members and place your vote for the winner!
$25 Presale
$30 At Door
Includes: Eight (8) 5oz. samples + one (1) 16oz glass of your favorite recipe to cast your vote on the winner!
Registration: 9:30am
Event: 10:30am – 1:30pm
Location: Racquet’s Bar & Grille, Western Avenue
Battle of the Bowls – Chili Cookoff Competition
Who doesn’t love a good chili cookoff!
$10/$5 – Full/Half Presale – Click here to buy online
$15/$10 Full/Half At Door
*Full includes: Twelve (12) 4oz samples
*Half includes: Six (6) 4oz samples
Registration: 9:30am
Event: 11:00am – 2:00pm
Location: SMASH Bistro, Western Avenue
Snowfest Downtown Pub Crawl
Pick up a Pub Crawl punch card and return completed cards to be entered into a prize drawing!
Cost: FREE!
Registration: 3:00 – 5:00pm
Event: Ongoing – 2:00am
Location: Registration at Racquet’s Bar & Grill. Pub crawl all down Western Avenue