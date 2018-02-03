× Expect a day filled with fun at Muskegon Snowfest

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Many great events will be going on at the lake shore on Saturday.

The Muskegon Snowfest has a long list of events happening all day.

They’ll have a corn hole tournament, snow volleyball, a battle of bloody Mary’s and even a chili cook-off.

The events kick off at 9 a.m. and will go all the way into the night for the pub crawl.

There are registration fees for the tournaments and the cook-offs but the pub crawl is free. You can register ahead of time here.

The event line-up looks like this:

Corn Hole Tournament

Compete for cash prizes in one of the state’s largest corn hole tournaments! All skill levels welcome!

$30/Team of 2

Registration: 9:00am

Play: 10:00am – 2:00pm

Location: Western Ave

Snow Volleyball Tournament

Compete for cash prizes in an exciting outdoor, co-ed snow volleyball tournament! All skill levels welcome!

$60/Team of 4

Registration: 9:00am

Play: 10:00am – 2:00pm

Location: Western Ave

Battle of the Bloodies – Bloody Mary Competition – You’re the judge!

Sample dozens of recipes from area restaurants and community members and place your vote for the winner!

$25 Presale

$30 At Door

Includes: Eight (8) 5oz. samples + one (1) 16oz glass of your favorite recipe to cast your vote on the winner!

Registration: 9:30am

Event: 10:30am – 1:30pm

Location: Racquet’s Bar & Grille, Western Avenue

Battle of the Bowls – Chili Cookoff Competition

Who doesn’t love a good chili cookoff!

$10/$5 – Full/Half Presale – Click here to buy online

$15/$10 Full/Half At Door

*Full includes: Twelve (12) 4oz samples

*Half includes: Six (6) 4oz samples

Registration: 9:30am

Event: 11:00am – 2:00pm

Location: SMASH Bistro, Western Avenue

Snowfest Downtown Pub Crawl

Pick up a Pub Crawl punch card and return completed cards to be entered into a prize drawing!

Cost: FREE!

Registration: 3:00 – 5:00pm

Event: Ongoing – 2:00am

Location: Registration at Racquet’s Bar & Grill. Pub crawl all down Western Avenue