Godwin Heights remains unbeaten in OK Silver

GRANDVILLE, Mich--- Godwin Heights defeated Calvin Christian by 12 points earlier in the season, but this time around the Squires would host the Wolverines. Blake Verbeek would lead the way for the Squires with 21 points, but Lamar Norman led all scorers with 27 en route to a 74-54 Godwin Heights win.
