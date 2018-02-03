Godwin Heights remains unbeaten in OK Silver

Posted 12:02 AM, February 3, 2018, by

GRANDVILLE, Mich--- Godwin Heights defeated Calvin Christian by 12 points earlier in the season, but this time around the Squires would host the Wolverines. Blake Verbeek would lead the way for the Squires with 21 points, but Lamar Norman led all scorers with 27 en route to a 74-54 Godwin Heights win.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s