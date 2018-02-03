Godwin Heights Slams Past Pershing

Posted 11:42 PM, February 3, 2018, by , Updated at 11:46PM, February 3, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Godwin Heights boys basketball team held on against Detroit Pershing on Saturday in the RedHawk Showcase to win 70-68.

Lamar Norman Jr. led the way for the Wolverines with 24 points.

