Gov. Snyder wants more recycling at Michigan government sites

Posted 1:43 PM, February 3, 2018, by

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is shown during his 2018 State of the State address in Lansing last month.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder is ordering all state government facilities to provide recycling services within a year.

An order signed Friday instructs the Department of Technology, Management and Budget to provide all state departments with information about recycling.

Snyder also announced an initiative called Re:Source, which will promote use of recycled materials, partly by helping businesses connect with companies that buy and sell recycled paper, metal, glass and plastic.

The initiative will include a public education campaign and a push to update Michigan’s solid waste laws to discourage wasteful practices such as building landfills instead of increasing recycling.

It also calls for the state to set an example by boosting recycling opportunities at state parks, rest areas and other sites.

