GR Christian Falls to Cass Tech

Posted 11:48 PM, February 3, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The GR Christian Eagles weren't able to outlast Cass Tech on Saturday night at the RedHawk Showcase despite 16 points from Seth Millner.

Cass Tech won 57-43.

