Cass Tech won 57-43.
GR Christian Falls to Cass Tech
-
Top teams, talent on display Saturday in the RedHawk Showcase
-
AP Division 1-2 All-State Football Teams
-
Muskegon Falls in OT to Cass Tech
-
GR Christian Girls Hang on Against GR Catholic
-
GR Christian Volleyball, A Family Affair
-
-
GR Christian boys remain undefeated in conference
-
West Ottawa tops Grand Rapids Christian in the Muskegon Sports Hall of Fame Classic
-
Bingham nets 27 points in GR Catholic win
-
Two Indiana men arrested for breaking into Cass Co. home
-
Man hospitalized after crash in Cass County
-
-
3 Cougars score double figures as GR Catholic remains unbeaten
-
High school football state semi-finals schedule set
-
Ohio State overwhelms MSU for 35-3 halftime lead