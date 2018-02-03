Jason Beckman and Dante Hawkins combined for 45 points in the win as the team moved to 13-8 overall.
Hope Men Sweep Regular Season Series With Calvin
Calvin Women Ready for Undefeated Hope on Saturday
Hope Women Remain Undefeated, Win Over Calvin
Calvin’s Derrick DeVries thriving since joining the starting lineup
Hope comes back to win 77-72
Calvin falls to Wittenberg in national semifinals
Guards lead Hope into rivalry matchup with Calvin
Calvin College speaker series begins
As football season ends, basketball season starts at West Ottawa
Northepointe Christian Girls Move To 7-1
Covenant Christian hangs on to win, 54-45
Hope tops Kalamazoo, remains in 1st place tie in MIAA
Michigan and Ohio State knotted 14-14 at halftime
Jason Beckman finds a home at Hope