Hope Men Sweep Regular Season Series With Calvin

Posted 11:52 PM, February 3, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Hope men's basketball team defeated Calvin 76-59 on Saturday in part two of their regular season series.

Jason Beckman and Dante Hawkins combined for 45 points in the win as the team moved to 13-8 overall.

