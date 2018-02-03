Local doctor’s office searched for possibly over-prescribing narcotics

Posted 4:35 AM, February 3, 2018, by

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. —  A local doctor has been placed on leave after police searched his office as part of drug investigation.

We’re told MSP executed a search warrant at the Bronson South Haven Family Medicine Office of Doctor Matthew Small.

The investigation was launched after police were given information that the doctor had been writing a large number of prescriptions for narcotics since 2015.

Police are looking into whether Doctor Small followed normal prescription drug practices.

In a statement, Bronson says it is fully cooperating with state police, and the DEA.

So far, no charges have been filed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s