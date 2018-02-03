× Snowmobile crash in Berrien County kills woman, injures man

HAGAR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police investigators say alcohol may’ve played a role early Saturday morning in a fatal snowmobile crash in Berrien County.

The one-unit accident happened in the 4700 block of Carmody Road in Hagar Township, around 1:37 a.m.

State Troopers from the MSP-Niles Post say it appears a 43-year-old passenger on a snowmobile was ejected, and she suffered a fatal head injury. Police say the 41-year-old man who was driving the snowmobile suffered serious back and pelvis injuries.

He was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, and State Police say he’s in serious-but-stable condition.

They say the man and woman are both from Owosso, and neither was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Although the investigation is ongoing, MSP says preliminary evidence suggests alcohol contributed to it.

The names of the man and woman will be released after their families are notified, according to state troopers. They were assisted at the scene by Coloma Township Police, Berrien County Sheriff’s deputies, Benton Township Police officers, and members of the Benton Township Fire Department, Medic-1 Ambulance, and Pride Care Ambulance.