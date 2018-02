Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- Jason Fairfield scored 15 points and Tyle Bosma added 12 points and 12 rebounds as West Ottawa beat Hudsonville 60-41 Friday night.

It was the Panthers 11th straight win overall as they move to 7-0 in the OK Red and 11-1 overall.

Hudsonville (2-5, 5-9) was led by Drew Martinie with 7 points.