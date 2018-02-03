West Ottawa Wins 45-27

Posted 11:50 PM, February 3, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- West Ottawa moved to 12-1 with a 45-27 win over Flint Carman-Ainsworth on Saturday at the RedHawk Showcase.

